SWCD Canoe Float is June 7

The Darke County Soil & Water Conservation District is teaming up with several governments and organizations to offer a canoe float along the Stillwater River. Submitted photo

GREENVILLE — Come out and enjoy a day on the Stillwater River on June 7. The Darke and Miami Soil and Water Conservation Districts, City of Greenville, Ohio Department of Natural Resources, along with the Park Districts of Darke and Miami Counties, are teaming up to provide an educational and fun trip covering a little over five miles of one of Ohio’s scenic rivers, the Stillwater River. This is a great way to understand the importance and beauty of our state’s rivers and streams. Reserve your canoe now for a day of sun, fun and an experience on the Stillwater River!

They are asking participants to arrive at the Covington Community Park located at 140 West Broadway Street, Covington, by 8:15 a.m. There will be a shuttle for participants to the launch point on Bradford-Bloomer Road. Their goal is to have all attendees on the water by 9 a.m. The cost to participate is $5 per person, which covers your lunch expense. This event is not recommended for those with health conditions.

Reserve your spot by calling the Darke SWCD office at 937-548-1715, extension 3 or visit www.darkeswcd.com. Space is limited and registrations will be taken on a first come, first served basis. Your registration fee of $5 is required in advance to reserve your spot on the float. Don’t miss out on one of this summer’s finest, and cheapest, events on the Stillwater River.

Registrations will be accepted until June 5 or when the trip is full, whichever happens first. This is always a popular event, so don’t wait to register. If weather forces cancellation of the float, there will not be a makeup date. For more information regarding the canoe float please contact Jared Coppess at [email protected].