Commissioners discuss Back-to-School, Garst, and the courthouse clock

GREENVILLE — Back-to-School program hosted by Job and Family Services will open June 1. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Marshall Combs, and Larry Holmes were present.

Aultman said the Back-to-School Program is a way to provide $200 worth of clothing and school supplies per eligible child for the 2024-2025 school year. The child must be enrolled in kindergarten through 12th grade, and applicants will need to show proof of enrollment with their application. It excludes home and internet school programs.

Applications will be open from June 1 until Aug. 20 with applications received after Aug. 20 at 3 p.m. being denied automatically. To complete the process, submit the application, completed w-9, and proof of school enrollment to Darke County Job and Family Services, 631 Wagner Ave., Greenville, Ohio 45331.

For questions, call 937-548-4132 ext. 208.

In an effort to not only give back to the community with the Back-to-School Program, the commissioners are working to clean up the community after the storms that happened by accepting bids for various project.

GMT Roofing provided the commissioners with a quote of $9,552.24 for slate repair. They only received one quote because they were the only business who could supply the correct slate for the roof work. Due to the tornadoes, the museum roof is in need of the repairs. Commissioner Aultman advised that they have met the deductible for insurance, so the quote from GMT will be covered for this project.

Two out of three quotes for miscellaneous tree clean up around the Garst Building were received as well. Bulcher Tree bid $8,100 project, and A-Tree Service Inc. bid $9,900. The bids were accepted for review and consideration. Commissioner Holmes said this project will consist of the clean up of limbs, branches, trees, and about five to six stumps that will need removed around the building.

The final bid came in at $13,000 for The Tower Clock Repairs and updates needed for the courthouse tower clock.

“I believe the year on the clock is 1874,” Commissioner Combs said.

Aultman agreed and said they are working to get the clock new brass mounts, refurbish it, and “get it up to speed for modernization for it to be able to ring again.

“The company we met with is the sole company who does tower clock repairs,” Aultman said. “It will take about six months to complete, so hopefully we will have it complete by Veterans Day.”

Commissioner Aultman also advised that benches are now available for purchase through the Darke County Solid Waste Management District. Comfortable, contemplative benches can be used as a lasting tribute to family and friends who so enjoy the Great Darke County Fair or as a great way to advertise a local business in one of the fairs’ most popular sit-down areas.

Benches are six-feet-long and made from recycled milk jugs. Each bench will be placed around the fairground’s gazebo for fair-goers to sit and enjoy the day’s entertainment. The cost is $625 per bench, and the deadline to order is June 15th. For more information call DCSW at 937-547-0827. Bench order forms can be found on the district’s website at www.co.darke.oh.us/solidwaste.

The Darke County Commissioners meet every Tuesday and Thursday in the Administration Building: 502 S Broadway, Greenville, at 1:30 p.m. for their Regular Session meetings. All are invited to attend.

