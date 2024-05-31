Lawn events coming to GPL this summer

Providence Road Submitted photo

GREENVILLE — This summer, Greenville Public Library is planning some special events for their front lawn that they hope you’ll love.

On Wednesday, June 5 from noon to 1 p.m., they will be hosting a concert by local music duo, Providence Road. In the same vein as their former Lunch on the Lawn programs, they’re encouraging the community to bring their lunch to enjoy during this free event they are calling Concert at the Carnegie. Tables and chairs will be provided, but limited, so bring a lawn chair or a blanket and relax for an hour with them.

They will also be hosting a Picnic on the Lawn June 27 from noon to 1 p.m. Anyone interested can bring their picnic lunch and enjoy the shaded beauty of the front lawn. During this event, the library will be providing hotdogs for anyone who registers between June 3 and June 24. This event is also free, but registration is required if you’d like a hotdog.

For more information on either of these events, contact the library at (937) 548-3915 or stop by during our regular business hours.