Michael Osborne named scholarship winner from Press Pros Magazine

In his senior year, Osborne led the Versailles football team to the Division VI State championship game. Photo by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate

VERSAILLES — Versailles senior Michael Osborne was named the male recipient of the Stan Wilker Memorial Scholarship by Press Pros Magazine earlier this week.

More than 75 MAC athletes applied for the scholarship and Osborne stood out amongst the boys applicants.

Osborne is a three-sports athlete as he played football, competed in wrestling and was the starting shortstop in baseball.

In football, he was named the MAC Player of the Year and was Division VI Offensive Player of the Year in Ohio. He was also named to All-Ohio First Team Offense.

In wrestling he finished as a regional runner-up and competed at the OHSAA Division III State Wrestling Tournament.

In baseball, Osborne was named All-MAC honorable mention.