Community event honors Flag Day

GREENVILLE — Fort GreeneVille Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution announces the second annual community event commemorating Flag Day. Flag Day is observed on June 14 to honor and commemorate the adoption of the American flag which occurred on June 14, 1777 by the Second Continental Congress.

On Tuesday, June 11, Fort GreeneVille Chapter DAR will be accepting tattered, retired US flags at two Darke County locations from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Starting at 3:30 p.m., drop off retired flags and free U.S. flags will be given in exchange while supplies last (one per household). The locations will be outside Ansonia American Legion Post 353 in Ansonia and Zechar-Bailey Funeral Home in Greenville.

On a later date, all retired flags will be part of a retirement ceremony on June 13 at 4:30 p.m. behind American Legion Post 140 on Ohio St., Greenville. The public is invited.

Fort GreeneVille Chapter DAR thanks Ansonia American Legion Post 353 for donating new U.S. flags for this year’s Flag Day event.