Fair board preparing for 2024 fair

By Ryan Berry

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — There is still time to make a nomination for individuals who should be recognized for their commitment to the Great Darke County Fair. The Darke County Fair will be having a wall dedicated to honoring these supporters in the new Community Education Center and Hills Dog Show Arena. Director Craig Bowman announced at the Wednesday, June 5 meeting that nominations will be accepted until June 14.

The fair is looking to recognize individuals that have been steadfast in their support of the fair. Perhaps they were former board members or pioneers in bringing the fair to Darke County. Maybe they were longtime advisors or workers. Those nominated will be submitted to a committee for review. Bowman emphasized that no fair board members will be on this committee and the decision will come from those not elected to the fair board.

The board approved the Darke County Cattlemen’s Association request to hold a spring show on April 5, 2025. There was some discussion as the whether or not that date would interfere with the Darke County Home & Sport Show. However, the show has not submitted its dates for 2025. There was also some discussion by the Cattlemen’s Association about possibly moving the show the fall. Agricultural Society Vice President Heidi May moved to allow the group to hold their show on April 5. The fairgrounds will need to move items being stored in the Cattle Show Arena early to accommodate the show.

With all shows requiring online entry, there will be assistance available on June 8, 9 a.m. to noon, at the fairgrounds, for help with entries. The ShoWorks online entry is currently open for open show and junior fair shows, and they have not experienced any issues at the present time.

Fair Manager Laura Ahrens asked for a committee to determine the rental price for the new building. Director Jim Zumbrink suggested they didn’t need a committee and asked Ahrens to contact fairs throughout the state with new buildings of similar size to determine what they are charging and to bring it back to the board.

There was some discussion on providing better ventilation to the Poultry Barn. Director Dave Singer would like to install fans that push the air out. He plans to get with Bender Electric to get a cost. Zumbrink asked why the departments aren’t helping to pay for some of the cost like some of the other barns have done. “The sheep did that on their own. The committees should come up with some money,” he said. May said the rabbits are trying to get better ventilation and they will be discussing contributing funds to help with the cost.

Director Curtis Yount suggested the hog barn needs nearly $70,000 in electric upgrades. The current electric situation can’t sustain all of the fans and may not pass a fire inspection when fans are plugged in. Treasurer Marla Werner said the board cannot afford to make that type of upgrade. Yount suggested using approximately $20,000 of the funds donated to the hog barn to help pay the cost. No decision was made.

