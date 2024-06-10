June vibes – a month full of fun

By Vickie Rhodehamel

Arcanum News

May your June be full of sunshine and sweet summer vibes! Have an amazing month and enjoy the warm, sunny days—enjoy it with a backyard barbeque, maybe a trip to the pool, or a bike ride around Ivester Park. Make your summer the best ever!

Arcanum Community Garage Sales will begin next week. Arcanum Community Garage Sales will be held from June 19 to the 22nd this year! There is a guide being put together of all the garage sales in the Arcanum area – please contact Nina at [email protected] to get yours added to the list by this Friday, June 14.

This will also coincide with the Spirited Night in the Park coming on June 21st sponsored by the Arcanum A# Club (music boosters). A Spirited Night in the park will be a night of beer, music, food and fun from 5:30 to 10 p.m. on Friday, June 21st in Ivester Park, Arcanum. Live music will be by The Bucket List Players! Tickets are available from any Arcanum A# member or online at this link: https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=317845637970163&set=a.113388361749226. Special thanks to Brumbaugh Construction, Greenville National Bank (Arcanum Branch), and Park National Bank for their sponsorship of this event. The music boosters also want to thank the Village of Arcanum and the Arcanum Area Business Association for their support in this event.

Graduation at Arcanum High School was held on Saturday, May 25th at 11 a.m. The Commencement Address was given by Arcanum Alumnus Class of 1999, Craig Ganger. Leading the class were Valedictorians: Arianne Garrison, Hannah Kendig, and Ethan Bennett; and Salutatorians: Rylee Leeper, Kolin Frazee, Michael Mann, Lily Johnting, William Chadwick, and Jaelynn Hatfield. William Chadwick and Arianne Garrison also completed their Associate’s Degrees from Sinclair Community College. Congratulations to the AHS Class of 2024 for a job well done!

Graduation at Franklin-Monroe High school was held on Saturday, May 25th at 7 p.m. Valedictorian Hallie Aslinger and Salutatorians Savannah Crist and Emma Denlinger led the class of 2024. Also honored were twelve seniors who also completed all their requirements and received an Associate’s Degree from Edison College and they are: Hallie Aslinger, Savannah Crist, Emma Denlinger, Sherry Dong, Elizabeth Earwood, Libby Fox, Quinter Garber, Jocelyn Gray, Joanie Hall, Keihl Johnson, Natalie Suter, and Jozlynn Wintrow. Congratulations to all these fine seniors!

Save the Date! Here’s the Scoop! Trinity Methodist Church will hold their annual Ice Cream Social on Saturday, June 22 from 3 to 7 p.m. They will serve five flavors of ice cream and serve sandwiches, potato salad, pies, and cakes! Come and enjoy! They are located at 112 W. South Street, Arcanum.

The Arcanum Alumni Association Advisory committee will meet for their 24-25 Reorganizational Meeting on July 11, 2024. New officers will be elected, and new members are welcomed to the committee, especially those from the 25-year (2000) and the 50-year (1975) classes who will be honored at next year’s banquet. If you are interested in volunteering, please contact a member of the advisory board or the chairperson, Vickie Rhodehamel at 937/423-3763. The July meeting will be held at Trinity Methodist Church at 6:30 p.m.

The Arcanum All 70s Reunion will again be held this year on August 17th from 7 to 11 p.m. for anyone who graduated from Arcanum during the 1970’s decade. Invitations for the event were sent out to all those classmates that a current address was on file. The event will be held at the American Legion Hall, 325 N. Ohio Street, Greenville, Ohio. Organizers Pam (Shiverdecker) Crawford (74) and Vickie (Troutwine) Rhodehamel (75) welcome everyone to attend and look forward to seeing everyone. There will be snacks, a DJ, and a cash bar. Admission is $12 per person/$20 a couple, pay at the door!

