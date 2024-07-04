Stelvideo church hosts VBS

STELVIDEO – Stelvideo Christian Church will be holding Vacation Bible School July 15-19, 6:30-8:30 p.m. for children three years of age* through sixth grade. (* if in diapers, a parent must be present)

This year’s theme is: “Let’s Go to the Farm” where we will learn about Peter’s life and how to make good choices in life. Come to an adventure on the Farm … Have fun with dramas, games and other activities, and enjoy the adventures and antics of the rooster and horse. Choose to live for God as we learn to stay connected to the vine, Jesus Christ, while we are the branches.

A special drawing will be held each evening. Family members and friends are encouraged to join them at 8 p.m. on Friday, July 19 for a glimpse of the week’s activities.

In an effort to share God’s love, we will collect canned goods throughout the week to support a local food bank.

Bring a friend and join the fun – all are welcome.

Stelvideo Christian Church is located six miles northeast of Greenville, near the intersection of Horatio-Harris Creek Road and Arcanum-Bears Mill Road.

For more information, contact Pastor Tracy at 937-997-2209.