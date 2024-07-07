Driver loses control and crashes

HOLLANSBURG — On July 7, 2024 at approximately 12:19 p.m., Darke County Deputies along with Tri-Village Rescue and Hollansburg Fire Department responded to the 2600 block of Hollansburg-Richmond Road for a one-vehicle roll-over injury crash.
Preliminary investigation revealed a black Chevy Cavalier driven by Katherine Burton, 25, of Richmond, was traveling northbound on Hollansburg-Richmond Road when she failed to maintain control of her vehicle, travelling off the left side of the roadway into the ditch then rolled over onto its top coming to rest in the roadway. The driver was transported to Reid Hospital for minor injuries.