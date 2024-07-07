Minor injuries in single vehicle crash

NORTH STAR — On July 6, 2024 at approximately 8:33 a.m. Darke County Deputies along with North Star Fire and Ansonia Rescue responded to the 5400 block of North Star Ft. Loramie Road for a one-vehicle injury crash.
Investigation revealed a maroon GMC Sierra pick-up truck driven by Xavier Grillot, 21, of Versailles was traveling eastbound on North Star Ft. Loramie Road when he drove off the right side of the roadway and then overcorrected causing the truck to travel back off the right side of the roadway colliding with a utility pole and a concrete culvert causing the truck to overturn onto it’s top. The driver was transported to Mercer Health Hospital in Coldwater for minor injuries.