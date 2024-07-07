Speed, alcohol suspected in crash

Darke County Deputies, North Star Fire and Ansonia Rescue and responded to the scene. Daily Advocate

NORTH STAR — On July 6, 2024 at approximately 7:33 a.m. Darke County Deputies along with North Star Fire and Ansonia Rescue responded to the intersection of State Route 185 and Greenville-St. Mary’s Road for a one vehicle injury crash.

Preliminary investigation revealed a white Honda Accord driven by Austin Hamilton, 18, of Coldwater was traveling eastbound on State Route 185 and failed to negotiate the curve at the intersection of Greenville-St. Mary’s Road. The vehicle then traveled off the left side of the roadway through a yard colliding with large landscaping rocks, causing the vehicle to go airborne and then colliding with an enclosed trailer that was parked in the driveway. The vehicle then came to rest on it’s side against the house. The trailer after being struck, hit the house and garage door causing structural damage and damaged the vehicle inside the garage.

The driver was transported to Wayne HealthCare for minor injuries. Speed and alcohol are suspected factors in this crash.