Greenville Police Blotter

Daily Advocate

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

June 11

DISORDERLY: At 7:47 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Cypress Street in reference to a disorderly conduct regarding a male and female arguing in the middle of a public street. She became increasingly irate while talking to officers and refused to advised them as to what the argument was about with the male. She began yelling, screaming, and stomping her feet while jumping up and down, advising that “they were all out to get her.” The female, Cheyenne Ragon, was warned several times to stop screaming. Ragon was issued a citation for being disorderly.

June 17

THEFT: At 3:19 p.m. officers responded to the 1500 block of Wagner Avenue in reference to a theft complaint. The asset prevention manager stated she had James Miller in the asset prevention office for skip-scanning numerous items totaling $69.19. He was cited for theft.

June 20

THEFT: Officers responded to the 400 block of East Martin Street in reference to a theft in progress complaint at 1 a.m. The male witness advised four male subjects wearing white and black hooded sweatshirts, entered his neighbor’s vehicle and then proceeded to leave eastbound in the alley. Officers arrived two and one-half blocks to the east of the residence at 1:04 a.m. and observed four white male subjects, wearing hooded sweatshirts, crossing St. Clair Street from the alley. The office requested the four subjects come to the cruiser, and they failed to obey the commands and proceeded to flee on foot. One of the males were identified as Gavin Elliston, and he was carrying a black backpack. He was issued a misdemeanor citation for obstructing official business and another for complicity to commit vehicle trespass. Another 17-year-old male minor was also located and identified. He was apprehended, and no items of contraband were found on person. He was was issued a citation for complicity to commit vehicle trespass.

June 24

WELFARE CHECK: At 1:28 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Sweiter Street on a subject passed out in his vehicle. Subject was located and found to have open containers in the vehicle with him. The vehicle was not running when officers arrived. Bobby Wright was found sitting in the driver seat, and he had a full 100 ml bottle of Fireball sitting in his lap. He appeared to be trying to open it when officers arrived but stopped when he saw officers approach. A mostly empty bottle of fireball was seen sitting on the floor board of the driver seat in front of him. Upon searching the vehicle, officers observed an open 23.5 oz can of Four Loco Red sitting in the cup holder in the center console. Wright admitted to drinking the beverage but stated he did earlier in the day. There were also several more unopened bottles of Fireball sitting on the front passenger seat as well. He was issued a citation for open container and was released to his aunt.

July 3

THEFT: At 8:23 a.m. officers flagged down the male victim in the parking lot of the Greenville Police Department in reference to a theft that occurred elsewhere in the City of Greenville. He stated on Sept. 2, 2021 he took his Ford pickup truck to Mark Barberine’s shop to fix several rust spots and to paint it. He said Barberine agreed to do the work, quoted him $6,986.92, and said the work would be done by March of 2022. The victim paid $3,200 up from for the work. He told officers it is now almost three years later and the work has not been completed nor does he have his truck back. He stated he has spoken to Barberine several times and was given multiple excuses on where the truck is at and why the work has not been completed. The full amount of the quote has since been paid, and Barberine is currently incarcerated at the Darke County Jail on charges stemming from incidents similar to this one.

