Commissioners approve resolution to accept Kroger’s opiate settlement

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — Commissioners approved a resolution to accept the opiate settlement. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Marshall Combs, and Larry Holmes were present.

The Darke County Commissioners moved to go into executive session in regards to the pending and imminent court action for a civil complaint against manufacturers and distributors of prescription opiates.

The executive session lasted approximately three minutes, and during that time, the commissioners met with Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Margaret B. Hayes to discuss the settlement presented by Kroger. Kroger offered a settlement price in the lawsuit to fight back against opioids. By accepting the settlement, the county will see that money come into the county to fight back against opiates locally.

During the regular session, the commissioners approved an $11.95 fund advance to cover the second quarter postage. They also approved a $27,239.17 fund advance for the 2022 FAA AIP Grant. This is to cover Buschur Electric pay for the relocation of the electrical vault project. This revenue will advance back once revenue is received.

The Darke County Veterans had an expense request for Thomas Pitman, Var Gehron, and Krisann Franck to attend the OSACVSO Summer Quarterly in Columbus. The meeting will be held on July 19th, and total estimated cost for meals and registration is $330. The commissioners approved the expense request.

A revenue and appropriation increase for property insurance was accepted and approved. This was due to receiving an insurance check for lighting damage at Anthony Wayne. Total increases were $5,900.

Stuff the School Bus will be held on Friday, July 26th at the parking lot of Buffalo Wild Wings in Greenville from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Drop off school supplies during the month of July at the following collection sites: Farmers State Bank, Greenville Federal, GNB Banking Centers, Versailles Savings & Loan, and the Darke County United Way.

Items help children in the following school districts in Darke County: Ansonia, Arcanum, Bradford, Franklin Monroe, Greenville, Mississinawa Valley, Tri-Village, Versailles, and Anthony Wayne/Board of Developmental Disabilities.

For more information about Stuff A Bus, call the Darke County United Ways at 547-1272.

The Darke County Commissioners meet every Tuesday and Thursday for their Regular Sessions. Meetings start at 1:30 p.m. at 520 S Broadway Avenue, and they are open to the public.

To contact Daily Advocate Reporter Meladi Brewer, email [email protected].