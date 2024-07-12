Morris joins MSB lending team

CELINA — Mercer Savings Bank is pleased to announce the addition of Mark Morris to its lending team.

Morris is a graduate of Wright State University with a Bachelors in Business Administration and his Master of Accounting from Nova Southeastern University. Morris brings nearly 30 years’ experience in mortgage lending.

Trever Bransteter, Senior Vice President of Mortgage Lending, said, “Mark will be an instant asset to the team. His overall knowledge and experience will allow him to hit the ground running in this competitive lending environment. We are excited to have him on our MSB team.”

Morris and his wife, Barbara, live in Clayton. They have two children, three grandchildren, and one great grandchild.

Mercer Savings Bank has been a trusted financial institution for more than 135 years. We offer financial products and services that make life easier. By opening an account, obtaining a loan, or planning your retirement with Mercer Savings Bank, customers are part of a legacy of great customer service, integrity, and value.