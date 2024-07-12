Sign up for Genealogical Society program

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Genealogical Society will host Dana Palmer, CG, GGL, who specializes in lineage society applications, publishing family books and Midwestern research, especially in Ohio. The event will be held Saturday, Oct. 12 beginning at 9:15 a.m. and continuing until 3:15 p.m. Doors will open at 8:30 a.m. at Garst Museum in the Lowell Thomas Meeting Room, 205 N. Broadway, Greenville.

In addition to Palmer’s client work, she is part of the Mayflower Silver Books team and lectures at RootsTech and the National Genealogical Society conferences.

Lecture tops include – Connect Your Family: Useful Research Strategies; Using Cluster Research to Prove Kinship; Finding Your Family in the UK; and What Test Should I Take? Intro to DNA Research.

Bring your lunch or restaurants are nearby. Drinks and desserts provided with juice, coffee, rolls and muffins and fruit available in the morning.

Pre-registration before Sept. 27 is $20. The fee at the door is $25. Make checks payable to Darke County Genealogical Society, PO Box 908, Greenville, Ohio 45331.

For more information, email [email protected] or call Linda Riley at 937-548-8295.