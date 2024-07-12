Thompson featured at GMCB concert

GREENVILLE — The Greenville Municipal Concert Band will once again present a free concert at the Marling Band Shell in the Greenville Park this Sunday, July 14 at 7 p.m.

The concerts are an excellent way to get out and enjoy the park and family while listening to great music. This week the GMCB will present music from Walt Disney Productions. The featured performer is Kari Thompson. She is the Vocal Music Educator for Greenville Middle School.

Thompson also directs the theater program for the same. She could well be Disney’s greatest fan and she will be singing music from Frozen, Moana and Lion King.

The whole evening will be very Disney packed and stands to be a great evening of music in the park.

Concerts in the park are free and open to the public. Most of the brush and logs have been removed from the parking lot so now there is loads of parking available. Plenty of bench seating is available or you are welcome to bring your own chair or blanket to enjoy the music and park. Bring a friend and enjoy the show.