Union City Police Blotter

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

June 15

THEFT: At 6:39 p.m. officers arrived at the 300 block of W. Vine Street in reference to a theft complaint. The female victim stated two bicycles were stolen from her backyard. She advised that she was gone from her home for one day, and she returned to the bikes missing with the locks cut. She has no suspects at this time.

June 16

THREATENING: At 6:59 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of W. Taylor Street in reference to a verbal domestic. Upon arrival, the female involved stated the male was scaring her. the male stated he wasn’t trying to scare her and that nothing was physical. It was determined that the female was going to leave and take the kids to cool off for the night. No less than five minutes later, officers were called back due to more arguing. Officers stood by while the female made plans to have the kids picked up by her father. Both the male and female refused to leave the residence to defuse the situation.

June 19

BATTERY: Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of W. Oak Street at 7:30 a.m. in reference to a battery that already occurred. The male stated he and his female cousin are roommates, and they were arguing about the air conditioner. He stated he went to turn it off, and she continued to turn it on. He stated that when he went to cover the dial, she pushed him and proceeded to slap him in the face. He wished to pursue charges and stated he felt a pain of two out of 10 when he was slapped. The female stated she was arguing with the male over the a/c unit, he was covering it up with his hand, and he proceeded to push her. She stated that she then punched him back and slapped him in the face. She stated she did not want to pursue charges against him. She also stated she understood she could go to jail for slapping the male. The male filled out a battery affidavit and proceeded to walk to work. Larissa Scott was arrested and transported to Randolph County Jail.

June 30

RESISTING: At 9:18 p.m. officer in the area between W. Division and N. Walnut observed a blue Ford Focus turn north from W. Hickory into an alleyway without using a proper turn signal. Officers sped up to get behind the vehicle to make a stop, but the focus increased its speed. It traveled northbound through the alleyway and made a west bound turn on W. Davidson Street, disregarding a stop sign. The vehicle also disregarded a stop sign at the intersection of W. Davidson Street and N Walnut Street. Officers attempted to make a stop, the the vehicle refused to pull over and continued Westbound on Division until it reached N 700 E where it increased speed to 100 mph. Officers observed a yellow container style object fly out the driver’s window and land in the ditch. This container was later recovered and contained 35 grams of a green leafy substance and a paraphernalia item, a weighing scale. Near the intersection of N 700 E and E 850 N a black object may have been thrown from the vehicle. The object has not been located at this time. Near the intersection of s 700 E and E 700 S multiple clear/white objects were thrown from the vehicle. The objects have not been located at this time. Anthony Weimer continued to resist traveling Northbound on S 700 E until he wrecked his vehicle near the intersection of S 850 E and E400 S. Weimer apologized for his actions, and he was CareFlighted to Fort Wayne Hospital. In the vehicle there were clear straws and a clear container both containing crystal-like substances. Three empty small plastic baggies were located just outside the vehicle. Weimer has previous drug related conviction and he doesn’t have a valid operators license.

To contact Daily Advocate Reporter Meladi Brewer, email [email protected].