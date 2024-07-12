Shocked by council’s rejection

Dear Citizens of Greenville:

Last Tuesday night I attended the Greenville City Council. My intention was to thank the Council for developing and enhancing the Greenville Transit System. It has positively affected the lives of many of our citizens in our Community. In fact over 13,000 trips were made from January 2024 through June 2024! (*Per Katie Benge those trips are inside the city and does not include trips in the county.) Many, many elderly citizens would not be able to go to the doctors, to our Churches, to get groceries, and to live a more independent existence! Many of our wonderful challenged citizens would not be able to hold jobs or help themselves be more independent and contribute to our City as positive citizens.

During the meeting the Council rejected contracts which help to fund GTS. I was shocked by this vote! I am not sure why the Council is deadlocked on one of the finest programs in our community but I do know that the GTS is being funded by private contracts and by State of Ohio Grants. (*Per Benge, GTS also receives federal funding.) It can’t be a money issue because it’s being managed in a responsible way and has a balanced budget. There must be some other reason for this devastating development that is not being communicated to the Citizens of Greenville!

The saddest part of this issue is where are our Community Leaders? Where are the voices of our Senior Organizations and Nursing Homes? Where are the voices of the Medical and Hospital leaders where these people are clients? Where is are Retail Community where many of these people shop ? Where are our Church Leaders that know and service so many of these parishioners? Where are our many good Citizens who know that being old, handicapped, or poor is not a CRIME!

What would it take to save this wonderful and effective GTS service! It would only take a few minutes of your time to write a letter of support to the Greenville Daily Advocate or the Early Bird. A quick phone call to the Mayor’s Office or Members of the City Council would be Wonderfull. Leaders of Organizations that service Seniors and Handicapped Citizens could make a live presentation at a Council

Meeting or send a letter.

IF WE ALL WORK TOGETHER TO HELP THOSE THAT ARE AMONG THE MOST NEEDY IN OUR SOCIETY WE WILL PROVE THAT GREENVILLE HAS A HEART AND THAT WE ARE REALLY A CARING COMMUNITY!

George M. Marchal,

Greenville

(* indicates clarifications from Katie Benge, director of public transportation, Greenville Transit.)