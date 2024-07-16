Chance to hold Annie’s gun returns

Carmen Snyder of Versailles takes her shot to hold Annie Oakley’s J. Stevens .22 target rifle, normally in a display case at Garst Museum, at last year’s event. Submitted photo This is Annie Oakley’s .22 target rifle that visitors can hold during the Gathering at Garst. Submitted photo

GREENVILLE — Take your best shot to hold a real Annie Oakley gun!

Set your sights inside Garst Museum during the Gathering at Garst outdoor festival. Annie Oakley enthusiasts can hold Annie’s 1910 J. Stevens .22 caliber deluxe target rifle with a Scheutzen butt. This event was so popular last year, its first year offered, that the Annie Oakley Center Foundation is offering it again with extended hours.

It will be held from noon–6 p.m. on Saturday, July 27 and noon–3 p.m. on Sunday, July 28. As a fundraiser for the Annie Oakley Center Foundation, the cost is $10 for adults and $5 for youth under 18. Additionally, if you bundle holding the gun with touring Garst Museum, there is a $2 discount on museum admission.

Annie Oakley is a legend who lives on, and you can personally connect with history’s most famous “sure shot.” Have your picture taken so you can impress your family and friends when you tell them that you held one of Annie Oakley’s authentic guns in your hands.

Experience the extraordinary moment and keep the memory for a lifetime!