Garber graduates U.S. Merchant Marine Academy

Logan Garber

ARCANUM — Logan Michael Garber, son of Aaron & Dorothy Garber, of Arcanum recently graduated from the United States Merchant Marine Academy (USMMA) at Kings Point, NY. Garber earned a Bachelor of Science degree and a commission in the U. S. armed forces. He also earned a Merchant Marine officer license, qualifying him to serve as an officer on any ship in the U.S. flag merchant marine. Garber is a graduate of Franklin Monroe High School.

The United States Merchant Marine Academy is one of five U.S. federal service academies. It educates and graduates licensed Merchant Marine officers to serve the nation during peace and war. In addition to the rigorous academic and physical requirements for admission, applicants must be nominated by their Congressman or Senator. Garber was nominated by Congressman Warren Davidson.

All USMMA graduates incur an obligation to serve the United States. The U.S. Flag Merchant Marine – manned exclusively by American mariners – is essential for securing the country’s commerce in peacetime and delivering warfighters, weapons, and military supplies in times of conflict. The majority of “Kings Pointers” serve for eight years as Navy reservists in the Strategic Sealift Officer Program while working aboard U.S. flag vessels; others will serve on active duty in our nation’s armed forces. Garber will fulfill his commitment serving as a Third Assistant Engineer in the US Merchant Marine and as a US Navy Strategic Sealift Officer.

By virtue of their elite training and real-world experience, graduates are ready to go on day one in service of American military strength and economic power. As part of his four year education, Garber spent one year training as a cadet aboard ocean going vessels.

The Academy welcomed White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan as the commencement speaker. Mr. Sullivan told the graduates, “You have much to be proud of, and the path you have chosen is tremendously honorable. As soon-to-be ensigns and second lieutenants, assistant engineers, and third mates, you will crew ships that are essential to our nation’s security. You’ll spend a large part of your life at sea so that your fellow Americans can live safely at home.”

This year marks the 50th anniversary of women entering USMMA, making it the first federal service academy to admit women. In honor of this celebration, Rear Admiral Dianna Wolfson (USMMA class of ‘96) delivered the distinguished Alumna speech.

Dedicated during WWII, USMMA has since served the nation in both peace and war. Learn more at www.WeAreTheUSMMA.com

For more information about the Academy, visit https://www.usmma.edu/.