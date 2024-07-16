Greenville Police Blotter

Daily Advocate

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

June 25

DOMESTIC: Officers were dispatched to the hospital in reference to a domestic violence/assault. The female victim had a swollen left eye, and she could barely hold it open. She also had blood running down from a cut on the top of her eye near the bridge of her nose. She said she showed up to her children’s fathers house to pick up her two kids. The victim said the father, Jesse York, was acting mean and hostile. He talked the victim into going into the residence to get her daughter who didn’t want to leave. Before she could find her daughter, she advised York “beat” her. A witness advised they had seen the two having a heated argument outside before going into the residence. A little while later, the witness said they saw the female running out, screaming, and holding her eye that had blood running down her face. When York is located, he will be issued citations for domestic violence and assault with both being a first degree misdemeanor.

June 25

WANTED PERSON: At 9:09 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 300 block of West Water Street in reference to a report of a wanted person being at the residence. Officers had prior knowledge of the resident, Jaden Johnson. Johnson had a bench warrant out of the Greenville Police Department for failing to appear on a disorderly conduct charge. He was arrested and transported to the jail where he was incarcerated with a $1,000 bond.

June 26

IDENTITY THEFT: At 1:35 p.m. officers responded to the 1100 block of Russ Road in reference to a possible identity theft. The female employee said she received a message from her friend “Tyler Smith” stating he used her name but his social security number to receive a free government phone through the website Quinkwireless.com. The female stated she has not met Smith in person, but she has talked to him through Facetime. She stated she was not sure on when Smith’s birthday is but another friend of hers advised his birthday was April 25. She initially did not want a report done, but friends and family changed her mind. She stated she was afraid she would get in trouble if he did something wrong with her name, and she was unaware if he had any other information of hers other than her name. She stated she just wanted this documented for future actions he might take. She was advised to keep an eye on all of her accounts and to report anything that she did not approve of.

