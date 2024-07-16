Happy 100th birthday Norma Baker

By Vickie Rhodehamel

Arcanum News

Norma Baker was born July 6, 1924, to Jesse and Ruth Lutz. She and her two sisters, Inez and Kathryn, were raised in Monroe Township, east of Pitsburg. At an early age she, along with her family, were baptized and joined the Pitsburg Church of the Brethren during a revival. She married her husband, Jack, in the early 1940’s while he was on furlough. Jack served in the Air Force during World War II. He and Norma wrote letters to each other “constantly.” Norma describes herself as a life-long farm girl. She was raised on a farm and then farmed with her husband. They had three children: Zane, Barbara and Jane. When asked what she is most proud of, she quickly said, “My family.” She is the grandma of seven grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and several great-great grandchildren.

Norma retired from the Franklin Monroe Elementary School in 1991, after working as their secretary for over 25 years. She’s also a great lover of music and art. Off and on, Norma has played the piano for the Pitsburg Church of the Brethren for much of her life. She is also known for her beautiful penmanship, filling out all the Franklin Monroe certificates for many years!

Norma credits her longevity to keeping active. She’s happiest when with friends and family. Happy 100th birthday Norma! Have a wonderful time celebrating with your friends and family!

Arcanum Faith United Methodist Church will host Vacation Bible School for all children entering First through Sixth grade. Get ready to Set Sail along with the Apostle Paul who spread the good news about Jesus through Galatia, Corinth, Philippi and Ephesus, children will visit each stop during the VBS and discover God’s message that Paul delivered in each place! The VBS will be held July 23 to 25 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., with a special closing program on Sunday, July 28 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church, located at 101 E. South Street, Arcanum. Registration will begin at 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23, or you can register online at [email protected] . See you onboard!

Looking for a wonderful evening in the park at a free concert? Check out the Marling Band Shell in the Greenville City Park – every Sunday evening there is a wonderful concert free of charge at 7 p.m. Coming up yet is the Jazz Band on July 21 & August 25th, and the Municipal Concert Band on all other dates. Please note there is no concert on July 29 due to the Gathering at the Garst and August 18th due to the Darke County Fair. The Grande Finale Concert will be on September 1st. Grab your lawn chair and sit under the shade trees and enjoy the music!

LifeWise Academy-Arcanum Registration is open for all Arcanum students in the first through fifth grade. LifeWise Academy is a non-denominational, Bible-Based Released Time Religious Instruction program with an emphasis on character education. Classes are held on Mondays throughout the school year in the Arcanum School District. Students are bussed with chaperones to and from their LifeWise classes at Family Of God Ministries on West South Street. For more details, visit their website at www.lifewise.org/arcanumbutleroh. Questions? Please call Kristin Fugate at 937-423-7063.

LifeWise Academy-Franklin-Monroe Registration is open for all FM students in the second, third, fifth and sixth graders. All classes are held on Tuesdays in the FM district. LifeWise Academy is a non-denominational, Bible-Based Released Time Religious Instruction program with an emphasis on character education. Students are bussed with chaperones to and from their LifeWise classes at Pitsburg Church of the Brethren on Pitsburg-Laura Road. For more details, visit their website at www.lifewise.org/franklinmonroeoh. Questions? Please call Chris Nealeigh at 937-621-0192.

Congratulations to the new Arcanum Fire Chief Mark Gibson who was sworn in last week as the new fire chief! Special thanks to the new Chief and his staff for the tremendous retirement party they hosted for Kurt Troutwine, who retired after 36 years.

“Hot July brings cooling showers, apricots and gillyflowers.” ~ Sara Coleridge

“I drifted into a summer nap under the hot shade of July, serenaded by a cicada lullaby, to drowsy-warm dreams of distant thunder.” ~ Terri Guillemets