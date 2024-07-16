VBS in Fort Jefferson

GREENVILLE — Fort Jefferson United Methodist Church will take kids back to “Hometown Nazareth… where Jesus was a kid!” This journey will begin on Sunday, Aug. 4, through Thursday, Aug. 8, from 6-8 p.m. each night.

At this Holy Land Adventure, kids will get the inside scoop of Mary being chosen to be Jesus’ mother, when Jesus is born and gets his name, his visit to the temple and other miracles. They’ll also learn to stand up for their faith among people who doubt that a carpenter’s son is really God’s son. It’s going to be fun, but it would be more fun with you there. Vacation Bible School, VBS, is open to children from age four years through sixth grade. The youth will be able to learn the Journey of Jesus while participating in daily Bible stories, crafts, games, music and of course those yummy snacks.

Hometown Nazareth is ready for parents/guardians to register their youth either by calling Ft. Jefferson UMC at 937-548-4410 or coming any of the nights of VBS to join in on the fun. Hope to see you for some exciting evenings of learning about God and Jesus, have some great fellowship, creating with crafts, exciting yard games and of course see what the kitchen crew is cooking up for your tummy to enjoy.

Ft. Jefferson United Methodist Church is located at 3856 Church Street in Ft. Jefferson, just south of Greenville. For further information, call 937-548-4410, if no answer, please leave a message.