Adams Voice coming to TCC

Adams Voice Submitted photo

GREENVILLE — Triumphant Christian Center, 1129 South Towne Court, Greenville, will welcome Adams Voice on Sunday, July 28, 6 p.m. The concert is free.

Ministering as a team since 1997, Adams Voice knows that leading people to a personal encounter with a loving Savior is the soul purpose of their call. The focus of their ministry is to attest to the power of God through worship, inviting Him in to change lives. Woven into their repertoire of the familiar are original songs resonating with scripture, written from personal testimony inspired by real-life circumstances. Their music spans a wide range of styles as they endeavor to reach all age groups. Nashville Christian recording artists Adams Voice consists of husband and wife David and Charlene Adams and their four children Emma, Johnny, Anna and Luke. Each concert includes duets, trios, as well as the entire family sharing their vocal harmonies. Audiences appreciate their genuine spirit and how they readily connect with the audience through a variety of tunes and testimonies of God’s goodness and grace.

Don’t miss the opportunity to let this uniquely gifted group cross the path of your life’s journey.