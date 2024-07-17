AJ Bey retires after 14 years as Versailles wrestling head coach

AJ Bey ends his coaching tenure with the most career dual meet wins with 317. He surpassed Bill Roll last season, who was at 303. Photo by Morgan Heitkamp | The Daily Advocate

VERSAILLES — Versailles wrestling head coach AJ Bey announced his retirement from coaching this past week. He was the head coach for 14 years and spent a total of 27 years in the athletic department as an assistant coach in baseball and football.

Bey said he will miss being around the student athletes and getting to meet other coaches around the state that have helped him throughout his career.

“I have really enjoyed my tenure as head coach. Getting to interact with other coaches and officials around the state was a great opportunity. I will miss being around the student athletes watching them grow in a day to day setting,” Bey said. “I would also like to thank all of the coaches that have helped me throughout my career.”

During his coaching career, Bey passed legendary coach Bill Roll for most career dual meet victories with 317. Under Bey, he had 42 state qualifiers, 13 state placers, seven time regional dual champions and six time sectional team champions. He was also named the Division III Ohio High School Wrestling Coaches Association Coach of the Year in 2020. He was inducted in the GMVWA Hall of Fame in 2023. He serves on the GMVWA board and is the Southwest representative for the Ohio High School Wrestling Coaches Association.

Versailles athletic director Scott Broerman said Bey will be missed but knows he will still be a big supporter of the program.

“He was one of those coaches that would do anything for any of his athletes. He took over for the legendary Bill Roll after he was here for 30+ years. That is not an easy task. AJ was able to take the already successful program and keep pushing for greatness. He was one of the hardest working people I know. We are going to miss him as the head coach,” Broerman said. “I have no doubts he will still be a huge supporter of the program and will do whatever he can to help the program remain one of the best in the state.”