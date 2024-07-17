Chrisman makes 100th donation

Brenda Chrisman made her 100th lifetime donation on June 27. Submitted photo

ENGLEWOOD — Arcanum donor Brenda Chrisman made her milestone 100th lifetime donation aboard the Bloodmobile at the June 27 JD’s Old Fashioned Frozen Custard “Give a Pint, Get a Pint” Blood drive.

“I’m the school nurse at Franklin Monroe High School and I try to go every eight weeks,” she said. “I thought if I would donate, the kids would start.”

Brenda had hoped to reach 100 donations before the school year ended. When she got a call about donating at JD’s she said, “Sure – I get ice cream!” She celebrated her milestone donation with a free pint of custard with her favorite ingredient, peanut butter.

Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com. Walk-ins are welcome at the Solvita Dayton Center, 349 S. Main St.