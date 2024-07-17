Local Briefs

ESC changes meeting location

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Educational Service Center Governing Board’s regular meeting for Monday, Aug. 12, 8:30 a.m. has been changed. The meeting will be held at the Anthony Wayne Early Childhood Center, 4932 Children’s Home Bradford Road, Greenville Ohio, 45331.

Greenville BoE special meetings

GREENVILLE — The Board of Education of the Greenville City School District will meet in special session on Thursday, July 25, at 6:30 p.m., in the Anna Bier Room, St. Clair Memorial Hall, Greenville, Ohio. The purpose of the meeting is to present any business that may come before the Board. A special meeting will also be held July 29, 8:30 a.m., at Darke Rural Electric Cooperative Kitchel Community Room, 1120 Fort Jefferson Ave. Greenville. The purpose of the meeting is for strategic planning and to present any business that may come before the Board, including personnel and contracts.