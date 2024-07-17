Summer Crisis Program up and running

DAYTON — Miami Valley residents can now seek relief from the summer heat through the Summer Crisis Program at four locations operated by the Miami Valley Community Action Partnership.

The annual program provides eligible households with a one-time benefit to assist with electric bills, central air conditioning repairs and air conditioning unit and/or fan purchases. The primary qualification for the program is a gross annual income at or below 175 percent of the Federal Poverty Line ($54,600 for a family of four in 2024).

Residents at that poverty level qualify for help if they also meet at least one of the following criteria:

· At least one household member is age 60 or over.

· A household member has a documented medical condition worsened by extreme heat.

· Their electric service has been disconnected or they have received a disconnect notice.

· They are trying to establish new service.

· They are enrolling in PIPP Plus for the first time.

· They are an existing PIPP customer in default.

Benefits remain at levels expanded during the pandemic. Customers of regulated utilities can receive up to $500 in assistance. Customers of AES may use this benefit to make their budget billing payment which AES recently moved from August to June.

Customers of unregulated utilities can receive up to $800. Eligible clients can also receive up to $1,500 for central air conditioning repairs.

Residents who have not received an air conditioner from MVCAP in the last three years can request a unit. Electric box fans will also be distributed. Residents who have received air conditioners in the past three years may be eligible for a fan. Distribution of air conditioners and fans will be subject to availability.

Appointments are required for this emergency service and may be conducted either in person or over the phone. Residents of Darke, Greene, Montgomery and Preble counties can

apply and have their appointment at any of MVCAP’s four offices. Appointments are opened in blocks approximately once a week during the crisis period.

Before attending their appointment, residents should start their application online at energyhelp.ohio.gov or by printing a paper copy at miamivalleycap.org in order to speed up the process.

To make an in-person appointment at our Montgomery County office only, go online at www.miamivalleycap.org or call 937-514-4777. The office is located at 719 S. Main St. in downtown Dayton.

To make a phone appointment at our Darke County office, 1469 Sweitzer St., Greenville, call 937-548-8143.

To make an in-person appointment at our Greene County office, 469 Dayton Ave., Xenia, call 937-376-7747. Appointments are held on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.

To make an in-person appointment at our Preble County office, 308 Eaton-Lewisburg Road, Eaton, call 937-456-2800.

A limited number of walk-ins are seen at all offices. Bring your documents and a support staff member will review your application for completeness. You will receive either a time for a phone appointment or additional instructions.

Walk in hours are:

· Montgomery County: Monday through Thursday, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 3:30 p.m.

· Darke County: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 4 p.m.

· Greene County: Wednesdays and Fridays, 8 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m.

· Preble County: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 4 p.m.

Required documentation includes:

· Income information for all household members 18 years of age or older for the last 30 days;

· Any member reporting “no income” must complete a no income form and additional documentation may be requested;

· Proof of citizenship for all household members;

· Most recent electric and gas bills;

· Proof of medical condition if applicable (documentation signed by a licensed physician or registered nurse practitioner).

For a complete list of countable income, please visit our website. The program will run through Sept. 30 this year.

Additional information may be required. Please visit www.miamivalleycap.org or call 937-341-5000 and press 1 during business hours if you have questions.