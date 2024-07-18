Commissioners recommend safety upgrades to intersection

Numerous crashes have been reported at the U.S. Route 127 intersection this summer. Google Maps

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Commissioners Matt Aultman, Marshall Combs and Larry Holmes are making their recommendation to the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) to improve the intersection at U.S. Route 127 and Children’s Home-Bradford Road. After a series of crashes at the intersection, the Darke County Sheriff, ODOT, Darke County Engineer and the commissioners are hoping something can be done to increase safety at that intersection.

During the regular meeting of the Darke County Commission on Thursday, July 18, commissioners approved a letter to be sent to ODOT outlining their recommendation. According to Commissioner Aultman, ODOT and the sheriff recently met with the commissioners to discuss options for the intersection. After studying all of the options, which included shutting down the traffic flow that goes east and west through the intersection (Children’s Home-Bradford Road) or installing a round-a-bout, the commissioners felt the option that made the most sense was to decrease the number of lanes.

If approved by ODOT, the intersection would narrow to two lanes going north before motorists would get to the intersection and would continue as two lanes going south until after the intersection. Reducing traffic flow to two lanes, the director of ODOT to consider the reduction of the current posted speed limit from 60 mph to 55 mph.

In their letter, the commissioners urged the ODOT to enhance the area with additional signage on Children’s Home Bradford Road to include flashing LED stop signs for the east and west bound traffic approaches and asks them to consider including a Cross Traffic Does Not Stop sign.

Autlman added this is the most cost-effective fix for the intersection. The listed estimate is $50,000. Under the plan, ODOT would not remove the additional lanes, but would mark it as a two-lane highway.

There is no timetable on when this work would begin or when it would go into effect. According to Aultman, the recommendation would need to be approved by ODOT. Commissioners Holmes added the earliest motorists could see a change in the traffic pattern is 60 days, but it could be 90 to 120 days or longer.

The commissioners also approved the preliminary budget for 2025 as presented by Auditor Carol Ginn. According to Ginn, the county budget includes appropriations in the amount of $38,522.46. This includes an estimated eight percent increase in health insurance and a three percent increase in salary lines. While Ginn is confident in the salary increase, she is not as confident in the health insurance increase. She said that could go as high as 12 percent increase. Also included in the appropriations is the principle on the loan for the Darke County South Industrial Park. The principle on the interest free loan is $32,343.24. As of December 2024, the county will still owe $371,947.46. The county cannot pay off the loan early.

Commissioner Holmes pointed out the 2025 budget is up about 3.2 percent over the 2024 budget. “By and large, everyone held their numbers. It’s them doing more with less due to the inflationary impact,” he said. He praised the auditor and her staff for putting the budget together.

The final appropriations budget will be approved at the end of 2024.

