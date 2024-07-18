DCCA announces MCT’s Pied Piper cast

The cast of Darke County Center for the Arts presentation of Missoula Children’s Theatre’s production of The Pied Piper starring 32 local youngsters, pianist Darrell Fryman, and tour actor/directors Skyla Conger and Eric Schutt. Submitted photo

GREENVILLE — Darke County Center for the Arts presentation of Missoula Children’s Theatre’s production of The Pied Piper on Saturday, July 20 will star 32 local youngsters who on Monday, July 15 auditioned for and won parts in the musical. Tour actor/directors Skyla Conger and Eric Schutt announced the role assignments immediately following the fun-filled but intense auditions.

The lead roles of Sara, the nicest girl in all Hamlintown, and the title character, the Pied Piper were won by Eve Kramer and Gwyneth Moore respectively. The Mayor’s Son and Mayor’s Daughter will be played by Jack Gordon and Kayla Krickenbarger, MCT actor/director Eric Schutt will play the Mayor. Advisors to the Mayor, the Hamlin Town Council, wil be acted by Anna Stump, Antonio Riffell, Gabby Browning, Kennedy Guillozet, Kloe Rice, and Isabel Costa.

Addie Rice, Delanie Rust, Harper Koerner, Jazzmine Vermillion, Lela Gordon, Madalyn Pease, and Tucker Browning will play the busy Cooks, who are constantly cooking for the Mayor. The quartet of Barbers will be acted by Evey Thomas, Henry Dynes, Ivy Moore, and Piper Widener. Those cast as the happy, joyous Town Kids of Hamlintown are Brilee Morgan Eli Westfall. Hattie Langstaff, Joshua Vermillion, Josie Holsapple, and Mazie Riffel. Caia Widener, Emery Guillozet, Hazel DeRegnacourt, Mariana Costa, and Roman Browning will portray “the sneakiest creatures that ever snuck,” the Rats of Hamlintown.

After being cast, the first- through 12th-grade students will attend intense rehearsals where in one short week they learn lines, music, and choreography to create a fully realized musical theatre presentation. Pianist Darrell Fryman will be the accompanist for the production. Two performances of The Pied Piper will be presented on Saturday, July 20 at Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall in Greenville; the matinee starts at 3 p.m. and the evening show begins at 7 p.m. MCT scripts are creatively innovative interpretations of classic fairy tales, and will entertain audiences of all ages.

DCCA receives funding from Darke County Endowment for the Arts which helped make possible this residency by Missoula Children’s Theatre. Additionally, the Ohio Arts Council helped fund this program with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans. DCCA also receives funding from Harry D. and Esther Stephens Memorial, Ketrow Foundation and Lydia E. Schaurer Memorial Trust Fund, as well as DCCA memberships.

Tickets for MCT’s The Pied Piper are $5, and will be available at the door prior to the performances. For more information, visit DCCA’s Website at www.darkecountyarts.com or contact DCCA at 937-547-0908.