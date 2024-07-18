Driver cited in rollover crash

Darke County Deputies, Greenville Township Rescue, Greenville Township Fire and Greenville Police Department responded to the scene. Submitted photo

GREENVILLE — On July 18, at approximately 10:06 a.m., Darke County Deputies along with Greenville Township Rescue, Greenville Township Fire and Greenville Police Department responded to U.S. Route 36 East and Jaysville-St. Johns Road for a two-vehicle injury accident with one vehicle rolled over.

Preliminary investigation revealed a red Chevy van driven by Ethan Baker, 24, of Arcanum was stopped south bound at the posted stop sign on Jaysville-St. Johns Road at U.S. Route 36 east. Baker failed to yield after a clearly marked stop sign traveling into the path of a gold Chrysler Pacifica driven by, David Brandenburg, 45, of Greenville who was traveling east on U.S. Route 36. The collision caused Brandenburg to travel off the right side of the roadway where his vehicle rolled onto it’s top.

Baker was treated and released from the scene. Brandenburg was transported to Wayne HealthCare with minor injuries.

Baker was issued a traffic citation for Failure to yield after a clearly marked stop sign.