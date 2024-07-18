Daily Advocate

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — Eight individuals appeared for arraignment Thursday in the Darke County Common Pleas Court. Judge Travis L. Fliehman presided.

Bobby S. Hicks, 32, of Gettysburg entered a not guilty plea to both count one: aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the first degree and count two: tampering with evidence, a felony of the third degree. If found guilty, Hicks faces nine months up to 19 1/2 years and a $30,000 fine. Defense Attorney Randall Breaden entered a not guilty plea for his client, and it was agreed that the $50,000 bond that Hicks posted would be continued. Her next court date is scheduled for Aug. 23rd.

Terry W. Goodpaster, 39, of Greenville entered a not guilty plea to theft, a felony of the fifth degree. The charge holds a six to 12 month prison term and $2,500 fine. Breaden was appointed as the attorney on the case, and the court agreed to continue his own recognisance bond. Goodpaster also appeared for another case and plea not guilty to the two count indictment: count one being breaking and entering, a felony of the fifth degree, and count two of theft, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Count one holds six to 12 months in prison, and there is 180 days maximum jail time that can be apposed to count two. His next court date is Aug. 23rd.

Amber N Foley, 40, of Greenville, entered a not guilty plea to three counts of endangering children with a DUI and prior endangering children offense, a felony of the fifth degree and one count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, a misdemeanor of the first degree. She faces six to 36 months in prison on the felony charges, 72 days to six months in jail on the misdemeanor charge, and a maximum fine of over $8,000. Her next court date is Aug. 9th.Elizabeth N. Yoss, 28, of Kettering entered a not guilty plea to three counts: possession of cocaine, a felony of the fifth degree; operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, a misdemeanor of the first degree; and possession of a drug abuse instrument, a misdemeanor of the second degree. She can face six to 12 months incarceration and a maximum fine of over $4,000. Her attorney Alex Pendl asked the court to continue her $15,000 bond that was modified to an OR bond with the notion she continue to go to women’s recovery. The court granted the request, and her next court date is Aug. 23rd.

Wyatt S. Hilderbrand, 28, Greenville entered a not guilty plea for failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a felony of the third degree and driving under suspension, a misdemeanor of the first degree. He could face nine to 36 months incarceration on the felony charge and 6 months for the misdemeanor. He posted bail on June 18th on a $50,000 bond. Alex Pendl was appointed, and his next court date is Aug. 23rd.

Kyle M. Hoyt, 31, of Selma, IN. entered a not guilty plea to possession of a fentanyl related compound, a felony of the second degree. He faces two to 12 years and up to a $15,000 bond. His next court appearance will by Aug. 23rd.

Brooke L. Goines, of St. Henry, entered a not guilty plea to aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. She was appointed Alex Pendl, and was released on an OR Bond. If convicted, she faces a fine of up to $2,500 and a prison term of six to 12 months. Her next court date is Aug. 23rd.

Rocky G. Riegel Jr, of Florida, entered a not guilty plea via video call to two counts of grand theft of a motor vehicle, both felonies of the fourth degree. If found guilty, he faces six to 36 months on each charge, and up to a $10,000 fine. His OR bond was continued, and his next court date is Aug. 9th.

Warren E. Chamberlin, 63, of Ansonia, entered a not guilty plea to aggravated possession, a felony of the fifth degree and possession of cocaine, a felony of the fifth degree. He faces six to 12 months and a $5,000 fine on both. His next court appearance will be Aug. 23rd.

