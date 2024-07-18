Greenville City Schools set to start Harmon Field repairs

Greenville City Schools will start work on repairing the bleachers, setting up new lights and replacing the turf at Harmon Field. Photos by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate The insurance claims will cover the tornado damage done to the tennis courts. Jennings Track and Field Complex is an option to host fall sports as repairs are being done.

By Drew Terhall

GREENVILLE — Repairs for Harmon Field and the outdoor athletic facility at Greenville High School are now underway. After Harmon Field and the surrounding area was damaged from the tornado back in May, Greenville City Schools released an update on the next steps for repairs.

GCS said after two months of working with insurance carries and adjusters, electrical, structural and astroturf engineers the school board has just recently received estimates on the different repairs and how much insurance will cover these costs. They can now make the decisions on what to do with the field.

Greenville will try to balance making these repairs while considering their actions for phase three of their outdoor facility upgrades. The first two phases was building the Jennings Track and Field Complex, installing the turf field and building the field house. Phase three consisted of building a new press box, new lighting and new bleachers.

The electrical and astroturf engineers will replace the lights and astroturf almost in full. The turf will be replaced as soon as possible for the fall sports team to practice on. The school will work with the electrical engineers to place the new light poles and lighting so they won’t have to be moved when they get to the new bleacher project. The lighting will be similar to the four metal pole system at Jennings Track and Field Complex.

Based on reports from a structural engineer analysis of the stadium complex, the home side bleachers and about half of the capacity use of the visitor side can be used with minimal repairs. GCS said they will have access to the bottom half of the visitor’s side and may get more rows with further exploration.

There will be a determined insurance payment for a press box and bleacher repairs. In an effort to play some games at Harmon Field this upcoming fall season, the school will look to put in a smaller press box at the stadium and try to do minimal bleacher repairs to safely host games.

The damage to the tennis courts is set to be full covered. The damaged fence and the damaged tennis court surface, minus the amount for repairing existing cracks, will be full covered. The district will cover the remaining costs for the existing damage. GCS said they are also expecting full replacement coverage for the two dugouts, ticket booth storage shed and personal property items.

While making these repairs, GCS said they intend to discuss the appropriate steps with construction counsel to consider moving toward phase three. The project was estimated to cost between 5 to 5.6 million dollars. GCS said by placing the lights appropriately and trying to qualify some of the insurance money, the cost may reduce down to between 4.5-5.1 million dollars estimated.

GCS said phase three will begin with the replacement of lights, but design phase of the new bleachers is probably not too far behind and is being considered.

There is no set plan on where football and girls soccer will play their games this season. GCS said they will fully support the Athletic Department in using Jennings Track and Field Complex as needed. The school would rent out portable bleachers and have seating along the track if need be. There is a possibility sports, like varsity football, will be played at another facility as needed.

GCS said it is a very involved claim with all of the damage that requires many contractors. The whole process is subject to change or be updated.

