Wayne HC active shooter training

GREENVILLE — Wayne HealthCare, in collaboration with the Greenville Police Department, Greenville Township Emergency Services, Greenville Fire Department, and the Darke County Sheriff Department will be conducting an active shooter drill on Wednesday, July 31. The drill will begin at approximately 8 a.m. and is expected to last for three to four hours.
This important exercise is part of our ongoing commitment to ensure the safety and preparedness of the staff, patients, and community in the event of an emergency. They appreciate your understanding and cooperation as they work to enhance their emergency response capabilities.