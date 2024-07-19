Garst Tornadornaments available

These beautiful Garst Museum Tornadornaments are a reminder of the damage Greenville suffered during the May 7 tornado that swept through and downed numerous trees, including several at Garst Museum. Submitted photo

GREENVILLE — “Wood” you like to own a piece of history? Branches from historic sycamore trees on Garst Museum grounds, downed in the May 7 tornado, have been turned into ornaments. Garst had severe damage to 15 trees, losing eight of them.

These natural reminders of the event that impacted so many in the community are available for sale at Garst Museum as a fundraiser for the “Tornado Recovery Fund.” While several downed trees impacted the buildings (but fortunately not any artifacts), insurance covers the removal of those trees. However, insurance does not cover tree removal costs where buildings were not impacted, and that is the bulk of the loss of trees.

They will be available at the Gathering at Garst and beyond for $10. When life gives you lemons, you make lemonade. When nature gives you beautiful sycamore branches, you make ornaments.