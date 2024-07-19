BROOKVILLE — David Heavener, producer of over 50 films, announces the Red Carpet Premiere for his newest project, Last Evangelist, a multi-award winning TV series, on July 20.

Last Evangelist is a crime drama set in the near future when unregistered churches have become illegal. Just like Saul on the road to Damascus, when Agent Rhodes’ spiritual eyes are opened, he turns against the government system to challenge the Antichrist’s tactics. With a Bible in one hand and a gun in the other, Jon rescues and protects the believers he once hunted.

The project starts Johnny Whitaker of Tom Sawyer and John B. Wells of Coast to Coast. The associate producers are Destiny Yarbrough, Donna Bayers, and Megan Johnson Zucaro. Executive producers are Tom Fawbush, Tom Horn and Terry Arnold.

Last Evangelist Red Carpet Premiere is open to the public with limited seating. To purchase tickets, visit Eventbrite.com or DavidHeavener.tv/events/.

The VIP After Party, immediately following, will include possible casting calls looking for talen and crew for a future episode filmed in Ohio.

The event will be held at Harvest Revival Center, 1488 Johnsonville-Brookville Road, Brookville. Showtime is 6 p.m. and doors open at 5 p.m. Black tie is optional.