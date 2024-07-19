Spirit hosts annual EMT Boot Camp

GREENVILLE — Spirit EMS is excited to announce its upcoming EMT Boot Camp, aimed at engaging and recruiting high school juniors and seniors interested in pursuing a career in emergency medical services.

The week-long boot camp will take place at the John and Iris Hathaway Community and Education Center, located at 5464 State Route 49 South, Greenville, from July 22 to July 26, running daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Led by Spirit EMS Educator Scott Wolf and Employee Relations/Communications Director Carie Pope, the EMT Boot Camp offers participants a comprehensive experience in the healthcare industry. Students will have the opportunity to engage in hands-on EMS activities, interact with healthcare professionals, and gain valuable skills and certifications, including CPR, Stop the Bleed training, and suicide prevention training.

Throughout the camp, attendees will navigate through an ambulance obstacle course, interact with various emergency response vehicles from Darke County agencies, as well as CareFlight, and engage with staff from the emergency department at Wayne HealthCare. The boot camp is designed to equip students with the necessary skills and knowledge to pursue a career in EMS post-graduation.

“This boot camp provides high school students with a real-world experience in EMS, with the hope that they will be inspired to pursue a career in healthcare,” explained Wolf. “Our goal is to empower the next generation of healthcare professionals and promote excellence in emergency medical services.”

Carie Pope emphasized the practical aspect of the boot camp, highlighting that participants will receive their own stethoscope, blood pressure cuffs, and a first responder toolkit, in addition to gaining invaluable experience.

Sponsored by the Spirit EMS Community Fund, Greenville Federal, Wayne Health Care Foundation, and Henry Schein, the EMT Boot Camp is offered at no cost to participants. Interested students can register online at www.spiritmedicaltransport.com or by contacting Wolf at [email protected] or calling 937-548-2800 ext. 221. The deadline to register is Friday, July 19th at Noon.

As a special opportunity, one lucky participant will be awarded an EMT scholarship to attend any EMS school of their choice. The scholarship recipient will be announced during the graduation ceremony on the final day of the camp.

Brian K. Hathaway, President CEO of Spirit EMS, emphasized the importance of inspiring the next generation of healthcare providers.

“Spirit EMS is committed to nurturing the talents and interests of our youth to ensure a vibrant future for healthcare professionals. We believe that initiatives like the EMT Boot Camp will shape the landscape of healthcare for years to come, aligning with the Spirit EMS mission to innovate, grow, and influence a brighter tomorrow for those who choose the field of EMS as their next career path.”

Spirit EMS, headquartered in Greenville with additional locations in Celina, Defiance, Houston, Van Wert, and Liberty, Indiana, is currently seeking motivated individuals to join their team at all locations. For more information about Spirit EMS and career opportunities, visit www.spiritmedicaltransport.com.