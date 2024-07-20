New summer events at Bear’s Mill

By Sophie Nieport

Darke County Parks

Historic Bear’s Mill, built in 1849, is celebrating its 175th birthday. The Darke County Parks, along with our great community members, would like to honor this great historic site by offering two special summer events.

The first special event, is a Ted Yoder concert on the lawn, Friday July 26th at 6:30pm. Ted Yoder is a world-renowned musician, known for his groundbreaking and innovative approach to the hammered dulcimer, earning him the title “the Bela Fleck of the Hammered Dulcimer.” – Michael Johnathan, Woodsongs Old Time Radio Hour.

Ticket holders will receive an intimate concert venue with the 175-year-old water powered gristmill as the back drop and the Greenville Creek flowing along your side. Bring your own lawn chair and relax for an evening of entertainment. Optional charcuterie meals are available for purchase, as well as one-of-a-kind, locally-made wood cutting boards!

All proceeds from this fundraising event go to future preservation of the Mill and educational events. Tickets are $25/person. To purchase tickets, go to https://www.ticketsignup.io/TicketEvent/ConcertatBearsMill.

The second special event is a free art day where Darke County Parks and Darke County Center for the Arts will team up with Ohio Second Lady Tina Husted on August 3rd, from 10am- 12pm, at Historic Bear’s Mill. Join us for several stations of FREE try-it art stations, including pottery, flower pounding, natural rubbings & stamping, painting, and more!

Also that morning, be sure to learn about the 88 unique paintings that Mrs. Tina Husted is creating for all 88 counties in Ohio (Darke County’s featuring Historic Bear’s Mill!) while you enjoy refreshments and music on the deck. Several examples of the artwork representing other counties from Mrs. Husted’s project will on display. Purchase a full-size print or mug to take home a piece of this unique Darke County artwork. All sales of the Bear’s Mill print will go towards the funding of future youth programming. Visit https://clicktime.cloud.postoffice.net/clicktime.php?U=www.tinaspastels.com&E=rclifford%40darkecountyparks.org&X=XID544CgLutZ6207Xd1&T=DC1007&HV=U,E,X,T&H=cc9c9c6fa735e411bc567eec62035e9cd2488326 to learn more about her artwork.

Also, be sure to save-the-date for our annual Fall Open House. This year we have amped up our entertainment and vendors for all to enjoy. Come visit the Mill on Saturday, Oct. 12th and Sunday, Oct. 13th. If you haven’t been to the Mill lately, now’s the time!