Solvita announces upcoming blood drives

DARKE COUNTY — Support the blood supply during a summer of urgent need by donating at one of the following blood drives.

Greenville Grace Church community blood drive Monday, July 22 from 1 to 7 p.m. at 4805 state Route 49.

Wayne HealthCare community blood drive Wednesday, July 24 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 835 Sweitzer St., Greenville.

Dave Knapp Ford Lincoln, Inc. community blood drive Saturday, July 27 from 9 a.m. to noon at 500 Wagner Ave., Greenville.

Spirit Medical Transport community blood drive Monday, July 29 from 3 to 6 p.m. at 5484 state Route 49 South, Greenville.

Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com. Walk-ins are welcome at the Solvita Dayton Center, 349 S. Main St.

Everyone who registers to donate at any Solvita blood drive or the Solvita Dayton Center in July and August will receive the Solvita “From One to Many” beach towel and will be automatically entered in the drawing for two tickets to Taylor Swift’s Nov. 3 show at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

You can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.solvita.org/donorxpress.