Greenville American Legion Post 140 18U baseball heading to State Tournament

Zack Fulk went the distance on the mound in the final game and pitched a shutout to punch the team’s ticket to states. Photos by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate Nathan Waggoner racked up 12 strikeouts in the first game of the tournament on the mound.

GREENVILLE — The Greenville American Legion Post 140 18U Thunder baseball team swept through the American Legion Regional Tournament and punched their ticket to the state tournament. They went 3-0 on the weekend of July 18-21 to advance to states.

Head coach Chad Henry said this tournament win and state tournament appearence is the result of all of the hard work the team has put in this summer. The team is ready to go out and represent Greenville the best they can at states.

“Reaching the State Tournament is an incredible achievement for this group of young men. It marks the culmination of countless hours of hard work, dedication and perseverance from each of them. We are extremely excited and ready to compete at the highest level. This summer has brought us closer together as a team and we’re eager to make our community proud,” Henry said.

They started the tournament with a 7-1 win over Troy Post 43 on July 18. Greenville scored five runs in the bottom of the third inning to claim the lead for good. Zack Fulk drove in a pair of runs in the game. Nathan Waggoner pitched five innings and allowed five hits with 12 strikeouts.

On July 19, they won 3-2 over Sidney Post 217. Greenville held a 3-0 lead heading into the bottom of the seventh. Sidney was able to put up a pair of runs with two outs. With a runner on third base, the Thunder got the final out to get the win. Brayden Huggins, Bryce Kramer and Braeden Wills each had a RBI. Layne Hocker pitched 6.1 innings and allowed four hits and struck out three batters.

In a rematch against Troy on July 21, Greenville shut out them out 5-0 to win the tournament. Xavier Mathews drove in a pair of runs in the game. Fulk and Huggins each drove in a run as well. Fulk pitched all seven innings and allowed four hits and struck out seven batters.

Henry said the team’s commitment to their goals has helped them improve through the summer and reach the State Tournament.

“This team is special because of their unwavering commitment to each other and their shared goals. They want to win, they want to improve and they pursue these aims with remarkable humility. Their teamwork, resilience and determination have been evident all season. Each player brings unique strengths and together they’ve created a synergy that has propelled them to reach this stage,” Henry said.

The Thunder will start their state tournament run on July 27 as they take on Harrison Post 199 at 9:30 a.m. at Beavers Field. The tournament is a double elimination tournament. Win or lose, they would play their second game later that same day.