One injured in crash near Union City

UNION CITY — On July 21, at approximately 4:20 p.m., Darke County Deputies along with Union City Police and Union City Fire and Rescue responded to the 400 block of State Route 571 for a two-vehicle injury crash.
Preliminary investigation revealed a red GMC Sierra pick up, driven by Raymond Harris, 60, of Union City, Ohio, was traveling southeast on State Route 571 slowing down to make a left-hand turn and was rear-ended by a gray Honda Accord, driven by Aaron Buchy, 23, of New Lebanon. The gray Honda then traveled off the right side of the roadway colliding with a tree. Buchy was transported to Wayne HealthCare for minor injuries. Harris was uninjured.