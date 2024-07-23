August events at the Arcanum Public Library

ARCANUM — The Arcanum Public Library is having a very successful Summer Reading Program. The summer has been filled with reading incentives, prizes, LEGOS, pirate fun, crafts, and more. There will be a party to wrap up the program on Saturday, Aug. 3 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. The community is invited to come for outdoor games, balloon animals, face painting, food, and door prizes. There will also be live folk music on the lawn from 11 a.m.-noon as Joanie Calem presents her interactive show, “A Trip Around the World”. The party will be held inside if weather dictates. The library will be open as usual for patrons during the event.

There are two days in August the library will close. Tuesday, Aug. 6, the library will be closed for Professional Development. On Thursday, Aug. 22, the library will be closed in honor of The Great Darke County Fair. If there are any questions, please call the library at 937-692-8484.

A Family BINGO Night is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 8 from 6-7:30 p.m. Families can drop in for a very lively evening of BINGO, snacks, and prizes. Everyone goes home with something! No registration is needed for this event.

An Adult Coloring session will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 13 from 4-5 p.m. All supplies are provided for this drop-in program. What a great way to socialize and relax while getting creative.

Also on Tuesday, Aug. 13 is an Adult Book Club session at 5 p.m. Participants discuss last month’s selection and pick up the book for next month.

There will be no Story Time sessions in August. They will resume in September.

Head on over to the library for a great book or movie for Fair Week! The library also has board games, Playaway Launchpads, and STEM building kits available to check out. The library can be reached at 937-692-8484. The library’s website is www.arcanumpubliclibrary.org, and can also be found on Facebook.