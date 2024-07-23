City of Greenville blood drive

DARKE COUNTY — Donate blood during a summer of low supply at the following local blood drives.

City of Greenville community blood drive Tuesday, July 30 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 100 Public Square.

Midmark Corp. community blood drive Wednesday, July 31 from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Versailles Knights of Columbus Hall, 8440 state Route 47, Versailles.

Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com. Walk-ins are welcome at the Solvita Dayton Center, 349 S. Main St.

Everyone who registers to donate at any Solvita blood drive or the Solvita Dayton Center in July and August will receive the Solvita “From One to Many” beach towel and will be automatically entered in the drawing for two tickets to Taylor Swift’s Nov. 3 show at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

You can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.solvita.org/donorxpress.