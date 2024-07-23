DC Board of DD postpones project, bids came in too high

Commissioners Matt Aultman, Marshall Combs, and Larry Holmes Meladi Brewer | Daily Advocate

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — Darke County Board of Developmental Disabilities postpones project until next year due to bids coming in too high. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Marshall Combs, and Larry Holmes were present.

At Tuesday’s meeting, the commissioners accepted a letter of rejection for the sealed bids that were opened in the Commissioner Session on Thursday, June 6, 2024, for a portico construction project. The project was to install a canopy like structure to add protection from natural elements for member and guest while entering and exiting the building.

The sole bid received from Brumbaugh Construction was considerably higher than anticipated, and the Darke DD Board had a lengthy discussion at their meeting on Thursday, June 20th. Majority vote was to reject the bid and not proceed with the construction project at this time. The board plans on re-visiting the project in early 2025. Not only did the commissioners vote in favor of the rejection letter, they voted in favor of awarding another project to a bidder.

Coate Construction, LLC was awarded the North Main Street Sidewalk Replacement Phase II Project in the Village of Palestine. The quote was accepted on July 8th. The contract price of the awarded contract is $64,127, and there was an optional deduct available. The deduct change order would drop the cost by $26,255.20 resulting in a new project total of $37,871.80.

“We entered into agreements with various school resource officers. They are an important presence within the schools, and we appreciate all their hard work,” Combs said.

The commissioners signed off on School Resource Officer Agreements with Ansonia Local, Franklin Monroe, Mississinnawa Valley, and Tri-Village Schools for the 2024-2025 school year to promote the safe and secure learning environment for students, faculty, staff, and the school community.

They are to promote a visible positive image of law enforcement interaction with students, teachers, staff, and the school community to serve as role models and provide safe and secure educational environment in partnership with the school system and law enforcement. It is effective immediately upon signature by both parties and remain in effect until June 20, 2025.

For the 2024 portion of the school year from Aug. 26th through Dec. 31st, the sum of $37,378.40 shall be billed to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office. For the 2025 portion beginning Jan. 1st through May 31st, the sum amount of $47,806 was agreed upon.

A necessary expense was also approved for the Darke County Sheriff. Trey Mong will be attending Basic Police Academy July 22nd through Dec. 2024. Registration for the class is $3,200.

A 2007 Chevy Malibu was declared junk following the recent tornadoes within the county. During the storm, a tree fell on the vehicle causing roof damage and breaking of the windshield, making it a costly repair. It was declared not usable, and a salvage title needs to be issued and properly disposed through the Darke County Maintenance Department.

The commissioners meet publicly every Tuesday and Thursday at 520 S Broadway in Greenville for their Regular Session.

To contact Daily Advocate Reporter Meladi Brewer, email [email protected].