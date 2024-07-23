Greenville Police Blotter

Daily Advocate

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

June 27

TRESPASSING: At 4:49 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 800 block of E Main Street in reference to a subject trespassing on the property. Michael Folknor was located standing in the parking lot, beside the building. Folknor had been previously warned for trespass, and he was cited for criminal trespass and left the property.

WANTED PERSON: At 7:25 p.m. officers apprehended Keith Mitchell, in the alley way between the 200 block of Washington Stret and North Gray Avenue. He had a misdemeanor warrant for failing to apear for trial on an original charge of driving under suspension. He waws placed into handcuffs and transported to the jail where he was incarcerated with a $1,025 bond.

CHILD ABUSE: At 10:30 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 800 block of East Fifth Street in reference to a welfare check. The complainant advised the kids living in the residence where drugs were present. While at the listed address, the female advised her ex-boyfriend called in the welfare check because he was mad that she left him just yesterday. She said her oldest son had been abused by the ex, Jeffery Franklin. She had made her sons lunch and got in the shower. When she got out, her son said his back hurt, and she lifted his shirt to fid welts. Franklin told her that their four-year-old son had done the abuse, and she told him she did not believe him. She advised that Franklin told her if she called the cops, he would beat her, and that is why she did not call. Officers saw several red and purple abraisons on said child. The child advised officers he was eating lunch, and he wasn’t eating fast enough. That is when Franklin came over with an orange fly swatter and started hitting him on the upper back. Franklin denied ever striking the child and sain he didn’t know he had abrasions. He later stated that his four year old son does fight with the victim’s son sometimes. Franklin was advised that a four-year-old would not have been able to cause those abrasions. Officers searched the residence and located an orange fly swatter on th bed, it was taken as evidence. Franklin was cited for child abuse. Child services was notified.

June 29

WANTED PERSON: At 6:48 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of North Ohio Street in reference to a suspicious person. The male subject sleeping by the front doors was Casey Russell. He had an active warrant out of Montgomery County for telecommunications harassment with a bond of $35,000. He was arested and transported to the jail to await transportation to Montgomery County.

June 30

WANTED PERSON: At 3:40 a.m. officers responded to the 400 block of Hart Avenue while Johnsons towing impounded a stolen vehicle. Officers were advised that the passenger, Creighton Mendenhall, had an active warrant for failure to appear for a suppression hearing, bond $2,025. He was arrested and transported to the jail.

