Ladybugs honor Dirksen

GREENVILLE — The beautiful gardens of Becky Dirksen, Manchester Drive in Greenville, was selected by the Ladybug Garden Club and the Ohio Association of Garden Clubs, for Outstanding Achievement in design and maintenance of her residential property and community beautification. Dirksen’s garden has numerous perennials and loads of annual plantings in the ground and containers. Climbing Hydrangea welcomes any one to her home with begonias planted in 2’s. Her garden has a color theme of pinks, purple, grays and lime green. Dirksen has luck cutting her sweet potato vine, sticking it back in the ground, it roots and takes off. She stated maintenance of her garden is her relaxation.
