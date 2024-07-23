Rumpke awards scholarships to local students

GREENVILLE — Rumpke Waste & Recycling is assisting two Darke County students with their post-secondary education.

Rumpke awarded recent Mississinawa Valley High School graduate Aaron Hummel and Tri-Village High School graduate Joshua Metzcar with $2,500 scholarships.

“We started the scholarship program as another way to give back to the communities that we serve,” said Noel Moomey, region manager, Rumpke Waste & Recycling. “We are looking for well-rounded students that share our passion for protecting and preserving the environment. We found two great candidates this year with Aaron and Joshua.”

Hummel is pursuing a career as a welder-fabricator and is attending the Hobart Institute of Welding Technology.

Metzcar will attend Edison State Community College, majoring in Earth and Environmental Science to pursue a career as an environmental and safety professional.

Rumpke annually provides two scholarships to graduating seniors in Darke County pursuing a two- or four-year degree at an accredited institution, including vocational trade schools, after graduation.

This year, Rumpke awarded $77,000 in higher education scholarships to students throughout its service area. To learn more about Rumpke’s scholarship program, visit Rumpke.com.