Teen busted after home invasion

GREENVILLE — On July 23, at approximately 12:10 a.m. Darke County Deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 3100 block of State Route 121, Greenville, in reference to a burglary in progress.

Deputies were advised from dispatch that an unknown female went into the residence and began destroying property. The homeowners were unaware of who was in their home and called 9-1-1. Upon the arrival of deputies, the suspect who was identified as Carly J. Markham, 18, of Wayne Lakes, was still on the property and ultimately was taken into custody.

Markham was transported to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office Jail and charged with Burglary (F-2).