Updates from the AWTHS

By Vickie Rhodehamel

Arcanum News

The Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society is hosting a Library Workday as well as their monthly Open House on Saturday, August 3 from 9 a.m. to 12 Noon. They are located at 123 W. George Street, Arcanum. During the Workday they will be sorting in the library as well as sleeving newspaper articles and obituaries. All are welcome to come and help and there is no experience needed to participate. Please message Annette Stewart at [email protected] with any questions.

Have you ever wondered how to discover the history of your own home? The AWTHS has received these questions a lot over the past year. There is a new blog on the website for the AWTHS that highlights how to begin to research your home and find these answers. Many thanks to Annette Stewart for her blog that is posted for you to peruse. You can find it at: https://awths.org/2021/10/researching-your-home/?fbclid=IwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTAAAR1sw_jqzdPTCTTBrtK3NR9mCV_kqwX-TkJGeqzFAZYuPqS0K0ogEk877ec_aem_8OHk7eaOg5buiDmCkR_QqQ .

Most recently in the Early Bird a history of Troutwine Auto Sales was published in a Thank You advertisement to the community for 97 years of loyal support. Did you know that the original Troutwine Auto Sales was owned by Ira Troutwine, Oscar Troutwine, and Web Troutwine? They purchased the Arcanum Motor Company from James McCue and Lewis Fryman on November 3, 1927. The business was in the former John Smith home built in 1875 and a one-story structure built in 1923 facing George Street on the east side of the original home. At the time of purchase, the Troutwines also assumed the gas station that was in existence on the property. They also sold Oakland and Pontiac cars until 1932 when the Chevrolet franchise was added and the Oakland nameplate was discontinued. Buicks were added to the mix beginning in 1934.

By 1941, an additional building on east George Street known as the Raile and Morrison or the Arcanum Garage was added. The company also undertook a complete renovation of the original Smith House in 1941. By November 1942, no new cars were available due to World War II. On November 2, 1945, Web Troutwine drove to Covington, Kentucky to pick up the first post war Chevrolet (a 1946 model). The first 1946 Buick appeared on November 14, 1945 and the first 1946 Pontiac arrived on November 26, 1945. Troutwine Auto Service was now back in the new car business. A big change came in 1946 when Web and his son, Deo became the sole owners of the business by purchasing the interests of Oscar and Ira Troutwine. In 1972, Deo Troutwine retired and Troutwine Auto Service was incorporated and became Troutwine Auto Sales, Inc. with Fred Troutwine serving as President, Jim Troutwine as Vice-President, and Richard Trtouwine as Secretary/Treasurer. In 2003, Fred retired; in 2006, Dick retired, and in 2023 Scott retired. Today, Jim Troutwine serves as President and Todd Troutwine serves as VP/Secretary/Treasurer.

In 1992, two additional unfortunate events occurred with a fire in March and the tornado in November. The business recovered and rebuilt from both disasters. Business resumed as normal with a couple of changes along the way. In 2010, General Motors ceased making the Pontiac vehicles due to General Motors’ bankruptcy. This changed Troutwines and caused more reorganization with the loss of the Buick franchise elsewhere and the Chevrolet franchise left at the Arcanum dealership. In 2013, a complete showroom and sales office was remodeled to conform with Chevrolet’s updated business plan. Most recently the auto dealership survived COVID-19 and massive product shortages with computer chip issues. Today Troutwine’s is planning to celebrate their 100th anniversary in 2027. They want to thank the community for their support and promise to bring you the best in sales and service. They state, “Without you, there would be no us.” In addition to Jim and Todd Troutwine, the following employees serve the Arcanum community and they are Randy Grosch, Business Manager; Dave Hofacker, Body Shop Manager; Dave Reed, Director of Service; Ken Daughtery, Service Manager; Kyle Emrick, Assistant Service Manager; Tammy Meyer, Accounting; Tyler Roberts, General Manager; Hunter Roberts, Auto Sales; Drew Huffgarden, Auto Sales; Denise Trimble, Parts Sales; Randy Daughtery, Parts Sales; Lonnie Voke, Fuel Sales; Dave Jones, Fuel Sales/Service Truck Operator; Jason Fox, Body Technician; Doug Allen, Lube Technician; Brian Miller, Service Technician; Dave Nolte, Service Technician; and Jack Pyles, Auto Detail.

The Arcanum Lions Club is sponsoring the Lonnie Norris Memorial Golf Scramble on Sunday, August 4, 2024 with a tee time of 1:30 p.m. at Stillwater Valley Golf Club. Registration is due August 1st. For more information, call or text Matt Huffman at 937-467-1179 or email Matt at [email protected].

“Everything good, everything magical happens between the months of June and August.” ~ Jenny Han

“If I had my way, I’d remove January from the calendar altogether and have an extra July instead.” ~ Roald Dahl