Ansonia girls basketball hosts two-day youth camp

Ansonia girls basketball head coach Connor Custenborder leads a defensive team drill during the first session. Photos by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate Instructed by the coaches and high school players, the campers went through different drills to work on their skills. The campers got the chance to compete against each other throughout the camp.

ANSONIA — The Ansonia High School girls basketball program hosted their youth camp on July 22 and 23. Kids grades third through eighth were split into two different sessions for both days.

Ansonia girls basketball head coach Connor Custenborder, along with his coaching staff and high school players, taught the young campers different drills and played some games to work on their basketball skills.

Custenborder said it was a fun two days and was a great chance for the younger girls to interact with the high school players.

“It’s nice for our high school girls to come in and help teach the young girls. Gives them a different perspective. It helps the younger girls see their face and be role models for them,” Custenborder said.

The high school players got to work with the campers in small groups or during team drills. Not only did they get to show the young girls what to do, they got to interact with them and coach them up.

Custenborder said as a coach, it was great to see his players take on a coaching role and run with it. They set a great example for the young girls and had a great time doing it.

“It’s great to see them be able to pick that up. They enjoy it. They enjoy being around the little ones,” Custenborder said.